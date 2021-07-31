Rick B. Thompson, 63, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. He was born July 20, 1958, in Franklin, Indiana, to the late Emery & Donna (Tanner) Thompson. On September 2, 1989, in Martinsville, Indiana, he married Dawn Darlene Hammack who survives.
Rick was a graduate of Martinsville High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp after 32 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #685. Rick enjoyed motorcycles, golfing and scuba diving.
Along with his wife Darlene, Rick is also survived by his children, Patrick Thompson, Shelby Thompson and Joshua Sloan; sisters, Debra (Leonard) Ashack and Lynette (Dave) Burton; and nieces and nephews, Justin Ashack, Rebecca Ashack, Chrissy Ashack, Jensen Burton and Annalise Burton.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Tina Thompson and Terry Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Vince Darland officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 pm until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to Mental Health America, 700 E. Firmin Street #263, Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Rick's family, please visit our floral store.