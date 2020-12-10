Rick Allen Miller, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 7:48 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born June 15, 1948, in Tipton, the son of Lora A. & Viola (Lessig) Miller. On December 2, 1972, he married Amber Rose McLay who survives.
Rick was a 1966 graduate of Western High School. He retired in 2008 from Chrysler Corp as a machine repairman in the casting plant for 42 years of service. Rick was selfless, often putting his needs aside to help others. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts fan and golfer. Rick tended a garden for many years and he cherished time spent with family. He will be remembered as a man of few words and his faith in Jesus his Lord and Savior carried him through his life. He will be dearly missed by those he loved and his family will remember him as the best husband and father in the world.
Along with his wife, Amber, Rick is also survived by his children, Shannon Cooprider and Angela (Kevin) Turner; grandchildren, Brittni Lorenz, Jordon Lorenz, Brandon Cooprider (Heather Martin), Shelby Cooprider, Caramon Bates, Hailey Bates and Eli Turner; great-grandchildren, Zoey Lorenz, Zayden Lorenz, Ryla Cooprider, Noble Lorenz, Jaxson Cooprider, Arthur Grainger and Nevaeh Pratt; sister, Marlene Vent; niece, Dena Burleson; and nephews, Matthew Vent and Paul Vent.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Pastor Bill Salsbery officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
