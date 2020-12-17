Richard William (Sr.) Auler

Richard W. Auler, Sr., 85, Kokomo, passed away at 12:06 am Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Kokomo Healthcare Center in Kokomo. He was born February 21, 1935, in Elwood, the son of the late William J. & Edna (Hendryx) Auler. On November 23, 2004 he married Mary Flitcraft who survives.
Richard was a 1953 graduate of Alexandria High School and attended Indiana University. He retired from Delco Electronics as an electrician after 32 years of service. Richard worked for Mollory Tech and Ivy Tech Community College where he taught metallurgy and heating & air. He was a Ho scale model train and remote control airplane enthusiast. Richard also enjoyed working on planes at the Heritage Museum at the Grissom Aeroplex. He was a member of the Wildcat Geological Society and enjoyed working with gemstones and making jewelry. Richard loved photography and worked with fiber optics.
Along with his wife Mary, Richard is also survived by his children, Rick Auler and Theresa Auler; grandchildren, Jill Elayne Auler, Amber Nicole Auler and Khara Marie Viola Lee Auler; and great-grandchildren, Khalyna Julian Auler-Prush and Arora Jane Marie Geyer.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Viola Jane (Sherman) Auler; son, Dennis Roy Auler; and sister, Jean Ann (Auler) Reed.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5-8 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
