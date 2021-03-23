Richard William Grams

Richard William “Polock” Grams died unexpectedly at Community North on March 19. He was born June 21, 1937 to Sigmund and Victoria Grams. On September 13, 1958, he married Patricia Lou Smith.

He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard where he passed the test as an expert marksman while battling a 103 degree fever and pneumonia. He was proud of that accomplishment and even prouder when his grandson, Justin, shared that same trait in the Army. When his daughter, Stacy, proved to be a crack-shot with a gun, he quickly made sure she knew she inherited that skill from him.

After graduation, he attended barber school and worked at Tom’s Barber Shop and Ned’s Barber Shop. Eventually, he started his own shop, Dick’s Barber Shop. He also worked at Delco for 31 years, while continuing his job at the barber shop for many years. He excelled at being a barber to the point that he had one customer who remained with him for over 62 years -- his wife!

Dick was affectionately known as Polock (or Pole), by his closest friends and coworkers. His grandkids all called him Pow, a name given to him by his oldest grandson, Jeremy.

In his younger years, he was really good at sports, including, golf, tennis, table tennis, and especially basketball. In fact, he enjoyed shooting free throws at the YMCA, and managed to make 99 out of 100 at the age of 80. He was quite proud of that accomplishment. He also loved to fish. Unfortunately, he wasn’t very good at catching the fish, but that didn’t detour him from trying.

He and Pat enjoyed traveling, having visited 45 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Their two favorite trips were when they took Jeremy and Justin to Myrtle Beach, and Rachel to Arizona, which was jokingly referred to as her Senior Trip. Dick was an avid racing fan, traveling throughout the Midwest to watch sprint cars and drag races with his son, Kerry. Other pastimes he enjoyed were attending high school basketball games, watching Nascar, and frequent visits with his dog friends across the fence. In the last few years of his life, he attended Fair Havens Christian and Missionary Alliance church with his daughter. Dick was loved by all who knew him, and will be greatly missed, but we are thankful for the memories we can cherish.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Kerry (DeDe) Grams, Stacy (Dean) Miller, and Tim Grams, all of Kokomo, and his daughter-in-law Charlotte Grams, Goodyear, Arizona; grandchildren, Jeremy (Shane) Grams of Findlay, Ohio, Justin (April) Grams of Mishawaka, and Rachel (Ben) Hutto, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Chloe Grams, St. Mary’s, Ohio, Aedan Grams, and Jaxon Grams, Mishawaka; and special friend, Joe Zuppardo, with whom he barbered for many years. He also leaves behind many extended family members, as well as friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matt, and a brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, with Pastor John Zwirn officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. With Covid restrictions, all will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.