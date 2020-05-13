Richard “Rick” W. Powell, 60, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Peru. He was born December 7, 1959, in Kokomo, to Richard W. and Patsy A. (Arthur) Powell.
Rick graduated from Taylor High School in 1980. He worked as a clerk at Kroger’s for 32 years before retiring in 2016. Rick loved sports, especially baseball, football and basketball, and he cherished spending time with his family.
Survivors include his mother, Patsy Powell; sister, Robin (Rory) Nelson; brother, Scott (Carol) Powell; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Michael) Burthay, Rory (Alex Corcoran) Nelson, Cody Nelson, Brandon (Cassie) Powell, Megan (Justin) Swiercek, Cory Powell and Kristen Powell; and great-nieces and nephews, Addisyn Burthay, Keegan Burthay, Elena Nelson, Noah Powell, Annabelle Powell, Luke Powell, Tyler Powell, Andy Swiercek and Nick Swiercek.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Powell.
In keeping with Rick’s wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
