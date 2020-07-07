Richard “Rick” Carlton Young, 73, Russiaville, passed away on July 2, 2020 at his home, fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born October 1, 1946, to Edward C. and Nancy Jane (Meister) Young, in Kokomo. On March 8, 1969, he married Christine Spangler at Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville, and she survives.
Rick graduated from Western High School in 1964. He went to work at Chrysler and worked a year before enlisting in the United States Navy to serve his country. He was on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation from 1965-1969 during the Vietnam War.
Rick retired from Chrysler after 34 years of service then worked at Stout & Son Funeral Homes in Russiaville for 21 years. Rick was an outdoors man. He loved trapping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed sitting around a campfire with friends and family. He especially enjoyed being with his best friends Kent and Jack. Rick was a longtime member of the Main Street Christian Church. He was highly active, serving as a deacon, youth leader, and on several committees.
Most of all he loved his family and the names he was given by them; Dad, Pappy, and Papaw.
In addition to his wife Chris, Rick is survived by his daughter, Angela Schwarzkopf; grandchildren, Corey (Leanna) Schwarzkopf and Sara Schwarzkopf; four great-grandsons, Mason, Noah, Caleb, and Ryland; sister, Julianna “Missy” (Junior) O’Neal; sisters-in-law, Caroloine Henry and Suzanna Allen; and brother-in-law, John Allen.
Rick’s family would like to send a special thank you to all the nurses from Elara Hospice who took care of Rick at his home. You are very special people.
A memorial service for Rick will be held at 4 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Main Street Christian Church, 220 W. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and United States Navy. Friends may visit with the family from 1-4 pm at the church on Saturday before the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the Main Street Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
