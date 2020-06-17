Richard “Rick” Alan Hartwig, age 66 of Kokomo, went home to his Heavenly Father June 10. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Shirley Hartwig of Robertsville, MO.
Rick was a Vietnam Era Veteran of the US Army, serving as a paratrooper in the 101 from 1970-1974. He loved fishing, landscaping and wood working. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Sue Hartwig; 4 children, Valerie (Davis) Dillard of Sellersburg IN, Kelly (Robert) Ortega of Kokomo, Greg Alan Hartwig of Noblesville IN, and Crystal (Jerry) Fevaza of Panama Beach FL; 4 grandchildren, Cara Dillard, Michael Dillard, Taylor “Tink” Biddle and Kaylie “Gracie” Biddle.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
