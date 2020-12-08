Richard “Rich” William Hinkle, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 7:59 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo. He was born June 13, 1949, in Cincinnati, OH. He married Patricia Noll, July 8, 1978. She preceded him in death.
Rich was a 1969 graduate of Lexington High School in Lexington, VA and attended Dabney South Lancaster Community College. He served in the United States Air Force as an HVAC technician and continued that career after the military working with Intel until his retirement. He was passionate about cars and guitars. You could find him at car shows talking with strangers and making new friends discussing cars. He also enjoyed performing and playing the guitar at nursing homes and rescue missions. He would spend countless hours at Sound of Music playing on their guitars and talking with people that would come in, sharing in the love of guitar playing. It was clear that Rich rarely met a stranger and loved to share his passions with anyone that would listen.
Rich is survived by his children; Athena (Derick) Steele and Adam (Andrielle) Hinkle; grandchildren, Annabella and Ransom Steele with Noah Hinkle on the way; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife; he was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Atha and Freda Hinkle, and birth parents, Lewie Hopster and Deloras Lucas.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made in Rich’s honor to the Rhum Academy Legacy Scholarship Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
