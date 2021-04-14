Richard P. Schaeffer, 90, died at 3:38 A.M. Thursday, April 12, 2021, at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City. He was born in Hammond, IN March 9, 1931, the son of the late Erwin Carl and Elizabeth K. (Kuhn) Schaeffer. He married Ann McLaughlin Thompson in October of 1975, and she preceded him in death in August of 2014.
Dick spent his formative years in Hammond and Munster and attended Hammond High School. Following a move to Montgomery County, Indiana, he enrolled at Linden High School and graduated in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1954. After serving his country, he worked with his parents in their IGA Grocery in Linden and enrolled at Purdue University on the GI Bill. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959 and moved to Findlay, Ohio, where he was employed by Marathon Oil Company from 1959 through 1973. He, along with another colleague established S&H Associates, an independent marketing company. In August of 1977, he founded Express Press in South Bend, IN, serving as the company president until the sale of the business in 1988. He became National Sales Manager for the Golf Course Division of Rainbird Irrigation, retiring in 1996.
Dick attended St. John’s United Church of Christ in Michigan City. He was a member of the VFW, an avid reader, enjoyed politics, and served on the Long Beach Town Council. He was outgoing and took an active part in communities where he lived. Dick brought a welcome sense of humor to many occasions.
Survivors include his son, Mark Schaeffer and his wife Joanne of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; stepdaughter, Amy Schaeffer of Porter; stepson, Christopher Schaeffer and his wife Jamie of LaPorte; sister, Carolyn Shirley and her husband Bill of Naples, FL; granddaughters, Jessica Thompson and Alexandria “Lexie” Hay and her husband Garrett; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Bales Schaeffer; his second wife, Ann Thompson Schaeffer; son, Ward Schaeffer; and his brother, Carl Schaeffer.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family memorial service will be observed at a later date with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to his favorite charity: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Ste. 310, Wellesley Hill, MA 02481. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, Kokomo, are handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
