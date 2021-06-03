Richard N. McAninch, 83, Sebring, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida. He was born April 26, 1938, in Kokomo, the son of the late Elston & Pauline (Johnston) McAninch. On November 22, 1957, at Union Street Friends Church in Kokomo, he married Linda Hunter who preceded him in death on December 12, 2019.
Richard was a 1957 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired from Fed Ex after working most of his career at Continental Steel. He attended Heartland Christian Church in Sebring, Florida and First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo. Richard and Linda loved their motorcycle trips with their good friends Jerry and Sondra Yard and his twin brother and sister-in-law Bob and Judy McAninch. He also enjoyed playing bocce ball and golf in Florida, along with playing cards, especially Euchre, with his Beatty cousins. He was a huge fan of Christmas movies such as Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story. Richard was a big kid at heart and loved to swim and play with his grandkids. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of life.
Richard is survived by his children, Christy (Jerry) Yard, Richard (Julie Werner) McAninch and Mark (Hattie Williams) McAninch; grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Markley, Sarah (Ryan) Markley, Joseph (Melinda Housley) Yard, Craig (Emily Greer) Yard, Stefanie (Adam) Street, Erin (Brad) Risley, Dustin (Claudette) McAninch, Sabrina McAninch and Austin McAninch, along with 12 great-grandchildren; and his twin brother, Robert “Bob” (Judy) McAninch.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; son, Michael McAninch; sister, Barbara Younts; and Cousin, Max Beatty who was like a brother.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Justin Markley officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Heartland Christian Church, 2705 US Hwy 27 S., Sebring, Florida 33870. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
