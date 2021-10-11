Richard N. Hagood

Richard "Rick" N. Hagood, 65, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born August 13, 1956 in Bangor, Michigan, to Clarence N. and Verda (Franks) Hagood-Carson.
Rick is survived by his daughters; Jessica (Jeffrey) Alexander, Ashely (Dean) Romans, and Jonni Sears, son; Kirby (Emily) Hagood, six grandchildren, sisters; Dorothy (Cary) Commons and Terry (TJ) Jeffries, brother; Jeffrey Carson, and many nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick found enjoyment in collecting and riding motorcycles and he was an avid car enthusiast. Rick worked for his friend Brian Adams at Adams Auto Sales for 24 years. He would help anyone in need and was a great friend to several people.
Rick's wishes were to be cremated.