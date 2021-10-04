Richard "Mike" Michael Smith

Richard Michael "Mike" Smith, age 51, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Richard was born November 30, 1969 in Peru to the late Richard Leo "Sonny" and Shirley Temple (Spencer) Smith.
Mike previously worked for Mervis Industries, now known as Omni Source. He loved riding his motorcycle and watching NASCAR Racing and Colts Football. Mike was artistic and enjoyed drawing. His passion was helping people. He was always there to lend a hand. He always remembered to reach out on birthdays and holidays to all of his loved ones. Mike loved his family and friends more than anything.
Mike is survived by his sister, Laura (Daniel) Willy; nieces, Sarah (Kody) Herbst and Emily (Mike) Shinn; great nephew, Bennett Herbst; and the love of his life, Tina Coghill; Tina's children, Khristopher, Benjamin, and Austin, whom he considered sons; multiple aunts, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Meagan Michelle Smith; his parents; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Bernadine Smith and maternal grandparents, Seldon and Lydia Spencer.
There will be a time of visitation for Mike on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Brother Jeff Haill will be officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Smith family.