Richard M Hemmerly

Richard McLewis Hemmerly, 73, Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 11:52am Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born February 5, 1948 in Tiffin, Ohio to Cecil and Mary Etta (Bell) Hemmerly. Growing up in Bowling Green, OH, Dick was a star athlete who excelled in football, wrestling, and baseball. He graduated from Bowling Green State University where he met his soon to be wife.
On July 21, 1973 he married Janice Marie Grimaldi and she survives. Rico was a KC-135 pilot in the United States Air Force and flew in Operation Desert Storm. He retired after 21 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel. This lead to his civilian career as a Flight Instructor for FlightSafety out of Grissom Air Force Base. Even after retirement he found a way to give back by volunteering as a driver for the Disabled Veterans (DAV). He was an avid deer hunter who also enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. He cherished time with his children coaching and cheering them on at their various sporting events. Most recently, his greatest joy was being “Papa” to his grandkids. All who knew him found a lifelong friend. Rich knew how to laugh, have fun, but most importantly, was a man of God.
Richard is survived by his wife Janice Hemmerly; children Michael (Pamela) Hemmerly, Kelly Hemmerly Ortiz (Luis), and Mark (Jordan) Hemmerly; grandchildren Lucy Hemmerly, Leighton Hemmerly, Landon Hemmerly and Abram Hemmerly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Hemmerly; mother, Mary Etta (Bell) Hemmerly; son, Brian Hemmerly; brother Daniel Hemmerly; sister Roxeanne Green.
Funeral Services celebrating Rich’s Life are scheduled at Eller’s Funeral Home (3400 South Webster St., Kokomo, IN. 46902). Visitation is scheduled for Sunday April 25th from 2-6pm and again on Monday April 26th from 11am-1pm with funeral services starting at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo where Military Rites will be performed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a College Memorial Fund for the benefit of Richard M. Hemmerly’s Grandchildren at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo, IN 46902, or to the Kokomo Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #28, 3706 South Lafountain St., Suite C, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Dick’s funeral service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook page starting at 12:55pm on day of service.