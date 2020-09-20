Richard Lee Boruff, 76, of Kokomo, passed away suddenly at home while with his wife and son on Friday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Kokomo to the late Patrick Roscoe "Bergy" Boruff and Helen Vanita "Peggy" Keeler on July 12, 1944. He married Linda Kay (Eldridge) Grube, and they were married for several years. He is survived by his second wife Dorothy (Fouch) Boruff of 51 years.
Dick worked for the City of Kokomo Street Department for over 25 years. He had a strong involvement in his Union AFSCME, local 2185, where he negotiated multiple contracts. He enjoyed time on the golf course with his friends, watching Boxing on TV, and politics. Dick was a great father and grandfather and great grandfather. He was a strong family man, and would do anything for his family.
If you could sum up Dick Boruff's life, it would be that he was an honest, trustworthy man. "Your word is all you have", is one of Dick's mottos.
Surviving him is his wife Dorothy, children Angie Schaeffer, Tammy Singleton (Pat), Christy Schaeffer (Jeremy), and Rich Boruff (Lora), grandchildren Korey Harris, Mandy Johnson, Jake Schaeffer and Josh Schaeffer, Parker Singleton, Logan Sharp, Dariann Sharp, and Alec and Aaron Lorenz, Taylor Boruff, Cole Boruff and Hayden Boruff, and several great grandchildren, and one brother Bob Boruff.
Preceding him in death is his brother Thomas.
A funeral service for Dick will take place at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12pm. Visiting will be held prior from 10am till the service. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery. Pastor Brad Swain will officiate.