Richard Lee Boruff

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced Verzenio(®) (abemaciclib) in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy (ET) significantly decreased the risk of breast cancer recurrence by 25 percent compared to standard adjuvant ET alone for people with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) high risk early breast cancer (HR: 0.747; 95% CI: 0.598, 0.932; p = 0.0096). This statistically significant benefit was consistent across all pre-specified subgroups and corresponds to a 3.5 percent difference between arms (92.2 percent in the Verzenio arm and 88.7 percent in the control arm) at two years. These results are from a preplanned interim analysis with 323 IDFS events observed in the intent-to-treat population across both arms, including 136 in the Verzenio arm and 187 in the control arm. The data were presented today in the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2020 Virtual Congress and simultaneously published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.