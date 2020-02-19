Richard L. Martin, 97, Kokomo, passed away at 11:18 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. He was born October 17, 1922, in Marion, the son of the late Clifford A. & Florence (Mathias) Martin. On September 20, 2014, he married Wilma J. (Alexander) Sprinkle-Martin, and she survives.
Richard was a 1939 graduate of Logansport High School. He served with the United States Army-Air Force from 1942-1945. He retired from Continental Steel and Delco Electronics. Richard was a member of the Disabled American Veterans “DAV” and the VFW.
Along with his wife Wilma, Richard is survived by his grandchildren, Rick (Shannon) Martin, Muncie, and Julie (Benjamin) Hellman, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Jessie Hellman, R.J., Kyle, and Lukas Martin; step-children, Randy (Debbie) DeCraene, Peoria, AZ, Melody (Peter) Marshall, Dubuque, IA, Stephanie (Matthew) Bolinger, Kokomo, Carmen (James) Tackitt, Coatesville, IN, and Brian (Denna) Sprinkle, Indianapolis, along with many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, and son, Richard “Butch” Martin; grandson, Craig Martin; and 2 previous spouses.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, February 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Doug McGeorge officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm in Marion National Cemetery, Marion, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-12 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 200, Chicago, Illinois 60606. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Richard's family, please visit our floral section.