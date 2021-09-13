Richard John “Dick” Szep, 81, Kokomo, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus. Dick was born on January 28, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI to John and Mary (Kellberg) Szep. He married Patricia Brown in 1962, they had a daughter together. They divorced. He then married Susan Kay Saunders-Brown on October 11, 1996, and she survives.
Dick was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School in 1958. He then earned his Bachelor of Science from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1966. Dick served in the United States Air Force. He worked at AC Spark Plug in Milwaukee before moving to Kokomo in the spring of 1972. He was a Senior Project Manager for General Motors for 32 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Kokomo First Christian Church and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and flying airplanes.
Along with his wife of 24 years, Susan, Dick is also survived by a daughter, Anita Marie (Ian) Jay; brother, Frank (Marion) Szep; nephew, Ryan Szep; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susan Bertrum.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 11 am until the time of the service at 12 pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Pastor Cheryl Russell will officiate. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard and Susan Szep IUK School of Nursing Scholarship. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.