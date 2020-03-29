Richard Jack “Dick” Campbell, 96, Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born July 29, 1923. in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Clay Campbell & Helen Ollie (Smith) Huffman. On October 28, 1945, in Frankfort, Indiana, he married the love of his life, Margaret May Eikenberry who preceded him in death on November 8, 2010.
Dick was a 1941 graduate of Olive Branch High School in Springfield, Ohio, where he was a member of the cheerleading squad. He served with the United States Army from 1942-1946, earning the rank of Staff Sgt. Dick was a Gunner in a Tank Destroyer Battalion 809 and was a marksman. His unit was awarded a Battle Star for combat service in Europe during WWII and served under General Patton.
Dick retired in 1987 as a Union Committeeman after 18 years of service from Delco Electronics where he was a member of UAW Local #292, and was very passionate about representing the union workers 24/7. He also worked for Cuneo Press as a printing pressman and the President of the Union, and previously worked as a draftsman in Springfield, Ohio following the war.
Dick was a member of the Reserve Army Officer Association, and a former member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was a devoted family man, who was an avid reader especially of WWII history and other war histories and biographies, and reading his Bible. Dick enjoyed birdwatching and was an enthusiastic Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. He also coached little league and flag football, and enjoyed watching his favorite TV show, Blue Bloods, and the company of his cats.
Dick is survived by his children, Carolyn (Steve) Van Matre, Puyallup, WA, Teresa (Verl) Wyrick, Forest, IN, Rick (Susan) Campbell, Mesa AZ, and Brian (Annmarie) Campbell, Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Paula Sowers, Gainesville, FL, John Jr. (Melanie) Sowers, High Springs, FL, Justin (Jill) Wyrick, Kempton, IN, Travis (Ashley) Wyrick, Russiaville, IN, Matthew (Jessica) Campbell, Kokomo, IN, Melissa (Matthew) Baltes, Troy, OH, and Natalie (James) Cesare, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, John David Sowers, Madison Ford, Logan Wyrick, Betsy Wyrick, Molly Wyrick, Emma Wyrick, Bella Wyrick, Porter Wyrick, Kaiden Rodda, Chastin Campbell, Kyan Campbell, Koen Campbell, Gianna Campbell, Jonathan Baltes, Evamarie Cesare, James Cesare, and Paul Cesare.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Charles “Chuck” Campbell, Clayton Campbell, Beatrice Campbell Parish, James Campbell, Helen Campbell Kilgore McNichol, James Huffman, Betty Huffman Greene, and Peggy Huffman Dietrick.
Private family services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle officiating. Friends are invited to share in Dick’s service by clicking on the video link at the bottom of his page at www.shirleyandstout.com after 11:00 am on Wednesday. Burial will be held in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares or the Kokomo Humane Society. A memorial gathering and Mass will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Jack "Dick" Campbell, please visit our floral store.