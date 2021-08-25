Richard Hayden Miller, 80, of Kokomo, was called home to Heaven while surrounded by his family at 11:59PM, on Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born on June 21, 1941, to E. Sumner and Frances Ellen (Ward) Miller. On June 5, 1965, he married Marsha Ann Morris whom he lovingly referred to as “Sweetheart”, at Main Street Christian Church and she survives.
Richard was a 1959 graduate of Northwestern High School. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s in Animal Science in 1965. After 10 years as an industrial engineer at Chrysler, he followed his heart and found his true calling. He farmed for over 50 years on the Miller family farm. Richard was a member of the Howard County Council for 41 ½ years and he was elected President in 1980. He served as President for 38 years, retiring in 2018. He began his political career by serving on the Howard County Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. He received numerous awards and honors in recognition of his decades of servant leadership to Howard County including: The Patriot Rock Award, Kokomo Perspective’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and Howard County Republican Legend. He was inducted into Northwestern High School’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in 2013. Proudly, he accepted one of the State of Indiana’s highest honors, the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash Award, in 2018. On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, a resolution of the Howard County Council honoring Richard was passed recognizing the life, achievements, and distinguished public service of Richard H. “Dick” Miller. Richard was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of First Christian Church where he served as an Elder, a Deacon, and sang in the chancel choir for over 60 years. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed attending Purdue and Northwestern sporting events or any event involving his grandchildren. He loved spending time with family, playing cards with his Euchre Club gang for over 50 years, snowmobiling, bowling, traveling, working in the yard, coaching his daughters’ softball teams, and of course, playing pranks on his friends and family. Anyone who knew him recognized that he had a wonderful sense of humor and that his family was his pride and joy.
Along with the love of his life, Marsha, Richard is survived by his children, Michelle (William) Harris, Cinda (Steven) Morse, and Kristen Bilkey; grandchildren, Drew, Will, and Ben Harris, Garrett, Jessica, Blake, and Jade Morse, and Kate and Jack Bilkey; brother James (Jennie) Miller; sisters-in-law, Marian Miller, Pat (Richie) Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sumner and Frances; in-laws, Lyle and Claudia Morris; brother, William J. Miller; and two nephews, Terry Miller and Heath Hamilton.
A service will be held at 3PM, Sunday August 29, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, with Pastor Cheryl Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 1PM to 5PM on Saturday at Crossroads Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richard Hayden Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund through The Community Foundation of Howard County. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com