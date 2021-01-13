Richard G. Fye

Richard G. “Dick” Fye, 87, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on December 12, 1933, in Kokomo, to Grafton E. and Eva (Armfield) Fye. He married Barbara Wren on June 24, 1960, and she survives.
Dick was a 1953 graduate of Clay Township High School in Bunker Hill. He served in the United States Army. He worked as a pipefitter and plumber for 30 years, working for several different contractors until his retirement. Dick was a member of Plumber and Fitters Union Local 440, the Eagle Lodge, American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, woodworking, painting and drawing, and antiquing where he could be found “trying to make a buck.” He also enjoyed watching game shows and Golden State Warrior basketball. But Dick’s true passion was people. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved spending time with his family and making memories with his wife, sons, and grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 60 years, Dick is survived by his sons, Reno (Lanette) Fye and Rich (Jodi) Fye; grandchildren, Heidi (Richard) Sullivan, Shawn (Debbie) Potter; Tanner (Cami) Fye; and great-grandchildren, Aimee and Zoe Sullivan, A.J. Potter, Blaine Morgan, Landon G. and Maebreigh L. Fye.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 N., Kokomo. Pastor Jeanne Winter will officiate. Military rites will be performed by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Visitation will be held from 12pm until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
