Richard Edwin Bray, 75, Russiaville, passed away at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home. He was born May 12, 1945, in Lafayette, IN, the son of Ingram W. and Mary A. (Lucas) Bray. On August 21, 1965, he married Peggy Jean Stevens, and she survives.
Richard was a 1963 graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette. He was employed as an automobile mechanic at Mike Raisor Pontiac, Lafayette and H.E. McGonigal’s, Kokomo. He retired in 2006. He was an avid fan of the Western Panthers, Purdue Boilermakers, and the Chicago Cubs. He loved working in the yard and following his sons and grandchildren’s athletic activities.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Cary (Jennifer) Bray, Russiaville, Corey (Kimberly) Bray, Avon; grandchildren, Tanner R., Bloomington, Madison L., Kokomo, Dr. Addison T., Ft. Bragg, NC, Mercedez K., Plainfield, Chandler W., Gainsville, FL, Maverick R., Avon, Ranger G., Avon; mother, Mary A. Bray; sister, Marcia (Terry) Gillespie, Cottonwood, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ingram W. Bray.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to Ascension St. Vincent at Home and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care Richard received.
Richard’s wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services scheduled. Contributions may be made in his memory to gofund.me/RichardBrayMemorial. All proceeds will go to Western School Corp. Youth Sports. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
