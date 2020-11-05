Richard E. Ridenour, 90 of Burlington, formerly of Young America, passed away at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on March 11, 1930. He was the son of Delbert and Katherine (Farber) Ridenour. Richard married Lottie Mae Seward on February 10, 1951 in Young America. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2006. Richard was a lifelong farmer. He graduated from Erin Twp. School in 1948. He was a member of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing softball for many years and he also loved horses.
He loved to watch Western movies, especially when he could talk his dad into a double feature as a young boy at the Wood theater in downtown Kokomo. Teenager Richard liked to see how many times he could drive around “the square” of downtown Kokomo before he got in trouble. Word on the street was that 10 times around was okay but that 11th time around got you a $10 ticket! Richard and Lottie enjoyed square dancing, playing euchre and attending the annual Young America Fish Fry together. Richard missed Lottie Mae incredibly, but he found joy in going places with the family whether that was a ride to the hot dog stand or a cruise to Mexico. He just loved to be around his people! His dog Sissy was his faithful companion for many years after Lottie Mae passed away. She kept him moving with long walks around the farm, relaxing on the porch swing together and sharing those snacks he was always after.
Surviving family include his two daughters, Kathy (Dennis) Brooks of Burlington and Diana (Joe) Troutman of Young America. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Harmon, Kokomo; Heather (Shawn) Kinney, Kokomo; Michelle Porter, Kokomo and Craig Troutman of Young America. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Jayden, Lucy, Michael, Elijah, Emma and Taylin. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lottie, daughter Susan Plotner and four sisters, Mary, Martha, Roberta and Norma.
Visitation will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Face masks are required due to the Governors order. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9that the funeral home with Pastor John Newman officiating. Burial will follow in the Young America Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Research. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
