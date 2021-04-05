Richard "Dick" R. Hotz, 86, died peacefully on March 12, 2021, at the Hope Hospice House in Fort Myers, Florida.
He was born in Brownstown, Indiana, on April 30, 1934. Dick graduated from Columbus High School in 1951 and attended Indiana Central College in Indianapolis, where he played football and golf. He served in the Navy from 1953 to 1955.
Dick worked for Public Service of Indiana, then worked for Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo, Indiana, as an electrician, retiring in 1992.
Survivors include sister-in-law, Maxie Hotz; two sons, Mike and Chris Hotz; daughter-in-law, Sally Hotz; granddaughters, Jennifer (husband, Chris) Armiger and Brandie Davis; grandsons, David (wife, Lynsey) Russell and Brandon Hotz; great-grandsons, Bryson Russell, Conner Armiger, Cayden Armiger and Camden Armiger; and great-granddaughter, McKenna Russell.
Dick played for the Baltimore Colts as a tight end. He also was a football, baseball and basketball official for IHSAA for 40 years. He was an Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee and an avid golfer.
His wife, Joann; a daughter, Patti Jo; two brothers, Max and Bob; and one sister, Barbara, preceded Dick in death.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Alto Road, with a service to follow.