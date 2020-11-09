Richard “Dick” R. Hardy, 79, Kokomo, passed Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born September 12, 1941 in Frankfort, IN to Richard K. and Frances (Michael) Hardy.
He was a 1959 graduate of Frankfort High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at Indiana University in 1975. Dick served in the United States Air Force. He worked for 39 years as an Industrial Engineer for Delco Electronics until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, the American Legion, Kiwanis, and Elks Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and wintering in Florida. He was a family man and loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his children, Kelli Hardy, Jason (Sheri) Hardy, Kerri (Brad) Wolfe, all of Noblesville; brother, Mick(Connie) Hardy of Summitville; and grandchildren, Britton (Jordin) Hardy, Karleigh Hollis; Madeline Hardy, Lennon Hardy, Isabel Wolfe, Nolan Wolfe and Silas Wolfe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo. Pastor Barry Akers will officiate. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Visitation will be from 4-7pm, Wednesday, November 11 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran School Scholarship Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
To send flowers to Richard "Dick" R. Hardy's family, please visit our floral store.