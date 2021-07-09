Richard “Dick” Loven Conn, 87, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:45 am Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Waterford Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born February 8, 1934, in Delphi, IN, the son of the late Elmer Gene and Evelyn (Herron) Conn. On April 14, 1957, he married Jeanette (Wilson) Conn at the First Baptist Church in Delphi, and she survives.
Dick was a 1955 graduate of Logansport High School. He served in the Army National Guard from approximately 1954-1962, obtaining the rank of Corporal. In 1990, he retired from Chrysler Corporation after 32 years of service. Dick was a member of the Russiaville United Methodist Church and Russiaville Masonic Lodge. He had a true servant’s heart and after retirement he was a longtime volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital, assisting in the stock room. He was an avid blood donor and prided himself on each donation milestone he achieved. The highlight of every year for Dick was the Christmas season when he was able to help out Santa Claus by filling in for him when needed at various events. Dick enjoyed painting on pretty much any surface. Among his works are senior chords, over 100 neckties throughout the 1980’s, sawblades and landscape paintings, always signing each one with R.L. Conn and the year painted. He spent many years during the 1960’s as a Boy Scout leader in Russiaville and also enjoyed coaching Little League. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his granddaughter, camping, bowling, and gardening.
In addition to his devoted wife of 64 years, Jeanette, Dick is survived by his children: Richard A. (Rebecca Proctor Cain) Conn, Kentucky and Joyce Ingle, Sharpsville; grandchildren: Richard Ayran Conn, Kentucky and Kelsey Nicole Jones, Kokomo; sisters: Nancy (Dave) Brandt, Logansport; Norma Flohr, Logansport; and Shirley Conn, Florida; along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald E. Conn; brother-in-law, John Flohr; and granddaughter, Rani Amber Conn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville, with Pastor Ann Kumeh officiating. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, provided by the Russiaville Masonic Lodge. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross in Dick’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
