It is with sadness that the family of Richard “Dick” Lee Johnson, 81, Kokomo announces his passing on October 15, 2021. He was born December 29, 1939 to Cecil & Jessie (Durham) Johnson in Kokomo Indiana.
Dick graduated from Eastern High School in 1959. He was employed at Continental Steel Corp. / Penn Dixie for 28 years Then working at Chrysler until he retired. Dick was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed making his own lures and bait. He was a member of Missionary Hillside Baptist Church where he was baptized. Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and participating in pool tournaments at the Kokomo Senior Center.
Dick is survived the mother of his children and longtime friend Linda Norwich; son, Richard “Marty” (Melody) Johnson; daughters, Amy (Todd) Johnson Maiseroulle, Lora Free and bonus daughter Angie Gabbard; grandchildren, Jacob, Jesse and Adrienne Johnson, Zach Crowe, Samantha and Roxie Wray, Chad Gaddis Jr., Jojo Butcher and Caitlyn Maiseroulle; great grandchildren, Xavier, Avery, Emma, Ellie, Eva, Elsa, Savanna, Shaylee, Elias, Jaiden, Jaylen and Cyrus; sisters, Sherry Thomison-Bosher, Janie Marshall and Eleanor “Tiny” Johnson, many loved nieces & nephews as well as numerous fellow fishing buddies.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jerry Johnson and sister, June Hughes.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo, IN 46902 with visitation from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery following the service.
Pastor Bill Fields will officiate.
Contributions may be made to Indiana Wild Life Federation, 708 East Michigan St. Indianapolis, IN 46202