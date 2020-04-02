Richard “Dick” Lee Evans, 75, Greentown, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Legacy at Waterford Place in Kokomo. He was born May 27, 1944, in Kokomo, to Abraham and Lucille (Smith) Evans.
Dick was a ceramics teacher for over 50 years and had taught at Kokomo High School and Indiana University Kokomo.
Survivors include his mother, Mary “Lucille” Evans; children, Richard “Rich” Evans, Jr., Kristin Rodil and Lindsey Pence; and immediate family spouses and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Dick Evans was an incredible man, father, teacher and mentor. His impact on the community will be felt for years to come. He wished to keep any statements made at this time very simple, and at his request, there will be no funeral service. Out of respect for everyone’s health and safety, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard "Dick" Lee Evans, please visit our floral store.