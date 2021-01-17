Richard “Dick” J. Green, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 9:26 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 1, 1938, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, the son of the late Clement & Gertrude (Manny) Green. On September 7, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, he married Marie McMullen. Richard and Marie just celebrated their 63 year anniversary and are the 4 th generation in the Green family to have celebrated over 50 years of marriage.

Dick served in the Michigan Air National Guard of the United States Air Force from 1958-1964. He and his beloved wife Marie, are members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where Dick was affectionately known as “The Rosary Man.” He spent countless hours hand-making thousands of beautiful rosaries that he donated in Kokomo and to missions around the world. He always loved working with his hands.

Dick also had a green thumb. His yard was always immaculate, and his garden was beautiful and bountiful. His yard and garden have been the envy of the neighborhood for 47 years.

Christmas at the Green’s was always an incredibly special time. Dick had a creative, almost magical touch when decorating. The house would be decorated from top to bottom, made to resemble a winter wonderland. Decorating started in September to ensure completion by Thanksgiving so it could be enjoyed by everyone who came to share in the blessed season of Christ’s birth.

Dick loved his family immensely and loved spending time with all of them. He especially enjoyed sharing a meal and some hearty laughs. If that included singing loudly, he was even happier. But his absolute favorite part was always dessert. He could often be heard saying, “Whoever eats the fastest, gets the most!”

Taking trips and lounging poolside while enjoying the sun with a good book were favorite activities. His favorite books were mystery novels and he acquired quite an impressive library of books that he had read. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club for a short time.

Dick never knew a stranger and could befriend anyone. His gorgeous silver hair and sparkly blue eyes were the first things most people noticed when they met him. His creativity and sense of humor will be forever missed. He was truly one of a kind!

Along with his wife of 63 years Dick is also survived by his children, Sandy (Kirk) King, Westfield, Rick (Kaza) Green, Osceola and Susie (Mike) Bertrand, Indianapolis; grandchildren, Aimee King, Westfield, Kayla (Tyler) Searles, Indianapolis, Katie Green, Elkhart, Zach Bertrand, Indianapolis, RJ Green, Osceola and Aaron Bertrand, Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Jordan Turner, Tyler Turner and Haliey Abraham, all of Westfield; and his grand-dog, Louie.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister and two brothers, and several nephews and in-laws.

Friends are invited by the family to say the Rosary at 10:00am Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 W. 200 S., Kokomo, IN. Visitation will follow from 10:30am until noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon. Military Honors will follow outdoors. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no social gathering afterward. After cremation, a private committal service will take place at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.