Richard “Dick” Hubbard, 98, Kokomo, passed away at 7:40 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Kokomo Place. He was born March 8, 1921, in Kokomo, the son of the late Clarence Omer Hubbard & Ada Marie (Elkins) Turner. On September 1, 1940, in Kokomo, he married Betty Jane Armstrong who preceded him in death on September 26, 2011.
Dick was a 1939 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Navy from 1944-1946. Dick retired in 1981 as a Finish Grinder from Haynes International. He was a member of Southside Christian Church. Dick was an avid gardener and always had the best looking yard on Center Road.
Dick is survived by his children, Sharon K. (Gary) Kelley, and David R. (Janice) Hubbard; grandchildren, Bret (Mary Anne) Kelley, Gary S. (Ronette) Kelley, Mark (Elizabeth) Hubbard, and Kristen Hubbard; along with 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and a large number of nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Ken Salsbery.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, John Hubbard, Robert Hubbard, and Helen Hawkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, February 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor William Salsbery officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to Southside Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
