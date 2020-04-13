Richard “Dick” Allen Knight, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 1:40 pm Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. He was born August 4, 1941, in Kokomo, the son of the late James John & Roberta Doris (Harmon) Knight.
Dick was a 1959 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Indiana University at Kokomo. He served with the United States Army Reserves from 1963-1996, earning the rank of Command Sergeant Major with the 2/423 Battalion. Simultaneously, he worked as the Battalion’s Full Time Technician from 1970 onward, using his skills to help numerous soldiers in their military careers but also in helping the 2/423 Battalion to receive numerous citations and commendations for excellence and unit retention. Dick would not hesitate to call congressmen or the Secretary of the Army if it would result in taking care of soldiers, students, or his fellow man. In 1996, he left his military position to join the administration of Kokomo Mayor Jim Trobaugh as the Administrative Assistant to the mayor. Dick retired when the mayor left office in 2003.
Dick was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a devoted son and caregiver to his parents. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football and enjoyed watching games for most of his life. He was interested in national and local politics.
Dick is survived by his brothers, James Robert (Frances) Knight, and Robert Lee (Teresa) Knight; nieces and nephews, Leslie Kolodziejski, Michael (Michelle) Knight, David Knight, and Autumn Vail, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews; and self-adopted sons, Kevin Kruger and Keith Kruger.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. Friends are invited to view the service by clicking on the video link that will be available Tuesday afternoon at the bottom of Dick’s obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to the Mental Health America of Howard County, 700 E. Firmin Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
