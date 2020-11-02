Richard Dennis Phillips, 69, Kokomo passed away October 27, 2020. He was born September 16, 1951 in St. Louis, MO to James Edward & Helen Phillips. He married Vickie (Nance) Phillips on August 11, 2001 in Kokomo, and she survives.
Dennis served his country with honor for 24 years in the United States Air Force as a Military Policeman. He was co-founder of American Veterans Military Ride Group, and was given the nickname “Baker 1”. He worked for GS4 and contracted into General Motors, employed for 18 years.
Dennis was a member of In His Image Church where he enjoyed spending time with fellow members. He especially loved spending time with his family at dinners and get-togethers, especially his grandchildren. Dennis enjoyed sharing the word of God, singing, and baking.
Also, surviving is his son; Brian Phillips, daughter; Autumn Phillips, brother; Clint Phillips, sister; Louis King, grandchildren; Devon Matthew, Sawyer Renee Phillips, Shane William Phillips, Troy Ward Jr., Kayla Trine, Nathaniel Ward, Lacee Miller, Ricky Sample Ward, Samuel Clark, Steven Arnold, Jordan Corey, J Scott Shaffer Jr., Madison Shaffer, Hannah Bell and Raylynn Bell, stepsons; Travis Ward & David Bell, and stepdaughters; Trena (J.D.) Corey & Andrea (Scott) Shaffer.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Edward Phillips, sisters; Cathy & Carol Phillips, grandchildren; Samantha Sample & Zairemy Bell, and stepson; Troy Ward Sr.,
There will be a time of visitation for Dennis on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at In His Image Church, 2940 County Rd. E. 50 N. Kokomo, IN 46901 with services beginning at 2:00 PM with Pastor Brad Swain with be officiating.