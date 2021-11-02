Richard Dennis Kirk passed away at home on October 29, 2021. He was born December 28, 1957 in Marion, Indiana. He was the son of Kenneth and Phyllis Kirk.
Following graduation from Taylor High School in 1976, he attended the U.S. Marine Corp Boot Camp in San Diego, California. His main assignment was sea duty aboard the 7th Fleet Flagship, U.S.S. Oklahoma City based in Yokosuka, Japan. Kirk attended and graduated from the Navy Dive School located in the Philippines. After the tour aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma City was completed, he was assigned to the Security Platoon for the 2nd Marine Division. During his assignment, he was selected for the Lt. Gen. Julian C. Smith award as the top NCO in 1979.
After four years of service, Kirk was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant, and honorably discharged. Kirk was then selected for the Indiana State Police Academy in 1980 where he graduated and was assigned to Peru District 16. During his career, he became a pilot and flew helicopters and airplanes for the State Police Aviation Section. Kirk was also a member of the State Police Dive Team. Kirk retired from the State Police in 2003. Shortly after, he became a helicopter pilot for the Indianapolis Colts, flying a twin-engine Bell 430. The aircraft was sold in 2008 to RANAIR in New Delhi, India. Kirk was then hired by the India company to continue flying duties. After living in Singapore, while the aircraft was being transitioned to local requirements, he moved to New Delhi. After a short time working in New Delhi, Kirk moved home to Indiana and later accepted a job based in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Kirk was an advisor to the Afghan Border Security Police. After four years in Afghanistan traveling from Kabul, Spin Boldak, and Kandahar, he returned home to enjoy retirement.
Richard is survived by his two daughters, Tori Lynn Kirk (Dustin Small) and Taylor Blanche Kirk; one grandson, Levi Small; sister-in-law, Candace Kirk; one nephew, Nathan Kirk; and two nieces, Laura Kirk and Kayleen Kirk. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Kirk; mother, Phyllis Kirk; and brother, Jeffery Kirk.
A graveside service will be held at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, November 4, 2021, beginning at 11:00am EST. Chaplain Marilyn McMullen will officiate the service and a celebration of life will be held at the Fellowship Hall (422 West Defenbaugh St. Kokomo, IN 46902) across from Hawg Heaven, immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo.