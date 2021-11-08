Richard D. Schroeder, 89, of Reynolds, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at IU Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.

He was born June 27, 1932 in Lafayette to the late Fred M. and Marie M. (Snyder) Schroeder and was a 1950 graduate of Chalmers High School.

Dick joined the United States Air Force out of high school, serving as an automotive mechanic from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1955.

His marriage of 66 years was to Marlene L. Sadewasser on May 22, 1955 in St. Paul Lutheran Church of Skokie, IL; she survives.

Mr. Schroeder was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds.

Dick farmed grain and livestock his entire life on the family farm in Reynolds. Even after retirement, he never missed a day.

Dick enjoyed reading his bible, modeling daily what it meant to live as a Christian with how he treated others.

Surviving with his wife are three sons, Daniel M. Schroeder (wife: Sheree) of Kokomo, Timothy D. Schroeder (wife: Theresa) of Reynolds and Jonathan L. Schroeder (wife: Jennifer) of Reynolds; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Mark Schroeder and one brother, Herman Schroeder.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston, and also from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church of Reynolds; Rev. Andrew Keller to officiate. Interment to follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Reynolds.