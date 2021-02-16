Richard Case

Richard R. “Dick” Case, 73, of Walton, passed way unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born October 24, 1947 in Muncie, Indiana to Rex and Juanita (Pipes) Case.
Dick was a truck driver for DeHaven Soil Service in Walton from 1981 – 1990. Dick also drove school bus for Southeastern School Corp. from 2003 – 2019. He was a member of the American Legion Post #418 in Walton and enjoyed racing, especially NASCAR and drag racing at Bunker Hill dragstrip. He loved fishing, camping and taking Sunday drives. On those Sunday drives, you never knew where you might end up at.
Dick was a United States Army veteran, serving his country during Vietnam.
Surviving family include his wife, Sharon Sugar Case, of Walton; his children, Stacia Miller and companion (Dottie Hall) of Buffalo, IN; his son Clay Becktell of Logansport; and stepchildren, David Marshall of Mulberry, IN; Brandy (Tom) Porter of Delphi, IN; Regina Miller of Muncie, IN; nephew, Rick Case; son-in-law, Troy Miller; grandson, Kyle Miller and numerous step grandchildren; great grandson, Cannon Miller and numerous step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
In keeping with his families wishes, no services will be held. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
