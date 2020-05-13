Richard “Bob” Sheffer, 76, Forest, passed away after his fight with cancer at 2:54 pm Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. He was born September 19, 1943, to William E. and Mary Juanita (Orem) Sheffer. On April 16, 1966, he married Carol Teter at Union Baptist Church in Forest, and she survives.
Bob is a 1961 graduate of Clinton Central High School. On February 2, 1962, he received his Associates degree at the Nashville Auto-Diesel College. He worked on the grounds crew at Delco Electronics and retired after 33 years of service. Bob was a life-long farmer, which was his true passion, a member of the UAW 292, and the Union Baptist Church in Forest.
In addition to his wife Carol, Bob is survived by his children, Bill (Shelly) Sheffer, Pam (Joe) Snyder, and Heidi Sheffer; grandchildren, Asa, Guy, JD, and Carley Sheffer; Robert and Spencer Wimborough; niece, Carol (Rick) Crownover; nephews, Mike (Christy) Smith, and Chris (Kerri) McIntire.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
Private services and burial will take place for Bob at Russiaville Cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Bob’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
