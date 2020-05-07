Richard A. Bontrager, 72, Kokomo, passed away in his home at 4:55 pm Thursday April 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long, rough battle with cancer. He was born July 10, 1947, in Kokomo, the son of the late Lloyd & Jacqueline (Kirk) Bontrager.
Richard was a 1965 graduate of Northwestern High School and attended Western Michigan University. He moved to California in 1975 where he worked as a real estate agent, in movie production, and acted on the Young and the Restless. Richard came back to Kokomo to assist in the production of the 1986 film, "Terror Squad." Richard most recently worked for ISI Trucking and was an avid racing fan.
Richard loved to watch his grandchildren play ball. He helped coach Kokomo softball and Northwestern football. He also served as a mentor for the Amputee Coalition. Richard always had a positive attitude which made him a huge role model and inspiration to many people in the community.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Kallie (Kyle) Harris, and Ashleigh Day (Sean Booker); grandchildren, Keegan Day, Jaiden Harris, Easton Bontrager, and Ella Harris; siblings, Debra (Brad) Roler, and Kevin (Natalie) Bontrager; nieces and nephews, Jason (Krishna) Roler, Brett Roler, Bethany (Nick) Lindsey, and Austin Bontrager; great-nieces and great-nephews, Madison Roler, Hudson Roler, Kason Roler, Emerson Roler, Frank Lindsey, and Charlie Lindsey; and the mother of his children, Kay Bontrager.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
