Richard A. Arthur, 67, Swayzee, passed away at 5:43 am on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 23, 1954, to the late Donald J. and Kathleen L. (Miller) Arthur in Kokomo. On July 6, 1974, he married Linda I. Ervin at St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion.
Richard was a 1972 graduate of Oak Hill High School. He worked as a farmer for 35 years before working as a mechanic, was a bus driver for Eastern School Corporation for 10 years and was employed by Gra-Rock Ready Mix. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a past member of the Greentown Lions Club. He loved attending his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, working on his Jeep, playing with his dogs, and being outside working in his yard. Richard was a hard worker and always gave to others even when that caused him to sacrifice.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; children Lindsay (Ryan) Hulet, Bradley (Brooke) Arthur, and Lacey (Ryne) Brown; grandchildren, Emma Hulet, Griffin Hulet, Brody Arthur, Brayd Arthur, Lucille Brown, and Rose Brown; siblings, Lori (David) Beeson and Michael Arthur; and his dogs, Ginger and Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Stephen Duquaine the celebrant. Burial will follow in Converse Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, where a scripture service will be held at 7pm. Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the Diabetes Association or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
