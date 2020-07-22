INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic, the creators of LIFE mobile apps, today announced the launch of premium versions of the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker apps. With LIFE+, LIFE Extend and the LIFE Fasting Tracker users can further personalize their fasting and health programs, making it easier than ever to track the activities that impact their overall health.