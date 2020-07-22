Rhonda Michelle Kirby, 55, Greentown, passed away at 2:40 am Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. She was born November 18, 1964, in Tipton, the daughter of the late Floyd & Hattie Mae (Colter) Kirby.
Rhonda loved to write, color, read People magazine, watch TV, especially Hallmark movies.
Rhonda is survived by her sister, Dian Bratcher; sister-in-law, Sheila Kirby; nieces and nephews, Zak Stahl, Traci (John) Dailey, Bryan Stahl, Danielle McCollum, and Heather Santos, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny Ray Kirby; nephew, Jason Stahl; and brother-in-law, Raymond Bratcher.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Chaplain Brian Daehn officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
