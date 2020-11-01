Rhonda Jean Bitner

Rhonda Jean Bitner, 65, passed away at her home on October 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 11, 1955 in Kokomo to the late William and Lena (Kendall) Grammer. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1973. On June 2, 1973, Rhonda married the love of her life, Kevin "Mike" Bitner, and he survives. She raised three children and started working at County Market and Cub Foods after the children were old enough. She loved watching the Colts, her western TV shows, and cooked for her family. Her grandkids were the light of her life, always watching them play sports and activities. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Grammer. Rhonda is survived by her husband, her three children, Stacy Bitner (Rick), Brian Bitner, and Erica Bitner (Brady); sister in laws, Carolyn Grammer, Jamie Bitner, and Pam Bitner; nine grandchildren, Blake Bitner, Gavin Bitner, Madyson Bitner, Tommy Northrop, Naaman Cooper, Landon Bitner, Kendall Stouse, Bradon Bitner, and Little Brady Davis. A celebration of life for Rhonda will be at 1pm on November 4, 2020, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel with Brady L. Davis officiating. Messages of condolence may be left at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com

Tags