Mr. Rex Loren Guge, 71, Kokomo passed away November 28, 2020. He was born January 25, 1949 in Kokomo to Orla & Helen Guge.
Rex retired after more than 30 years with Chrysler Corporation, he also served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps.
Rex is survived by his son; Joshua Guge, brother; Charles Robert Guge, sister; Judith Guge and numerous nieces & nephews.
Rex is preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Jennifer Guge, brothers; Richard & Donald Guge, sisters; Barbara Stover & Patricia Bielhe.
There will be no services as per Rex’s wishes.
Ellers Mortuary is assisting with arrangements