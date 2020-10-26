Rex Jordan Swing, 91, of Kokomo, passed away Tuesday night, October 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Born July 13, 1929 in Kokomo, he was the son of Guy and Lyllyan (Jordan) Swing. He married Dina Schaefer on July 3, 1971 and she survives.
Rex was a 1947 graduate of Kokomo High School and a 1950 graduate of Indiana University Bloomington earning a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing. He worked for 35 years at Stellite/Cabot Corporation and retired as the Credit Manager. A large part of his career was making decisions based on financial analyses. In retirement, a big hobby was researching companies and managing investments. For many years, he was a member of the Chippendale Golf Course and was classified as an "A" golf player. After retirement, he spent winters in Florida where he could pursue his passion. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rex Swing (Diane), Bloomington, Joyce Aaron (Greg), Kokomo, Susan Swing, Kokomo, Michael Cottrell (Brenda), Bluffton, John Cottrell, Kokomo; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services for family only will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, followed by a private graveside service at Sharpsville Cemetery, officiated by Pastor John Kolb. Memorial contributions may be made in Rex's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd., Kokomo, In 46901.