Reverend Carlton Kyle Dahlquist, 86, passed away at home on November 19, 2020 at 7:30am. Carlton was born June 15, 1934 in Kokomo, IN to Edward and Maxine (Moon) Dahlquist. He was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Kokomo High School in 1952, and joined the United States Navy that same year. He graduated from Indiana University in Kokomo in 1982 with his associates, and in 1984 with his bachelor’s degree. He attended CTS and IUPUI. Carlton retired from Delco Electronics in 1983 after working for 30.3 years.
Reverend Dahlquist served as a Methodist lay pastor from 1967 to 1972, was the Hospital Chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital from 1989 to 1992 and served as a disciples of Christ lay pastor from 1985 to 2007. He also served as an educational consultant for Industrial and UAW Chaplaincy from 1987 to 1997. Reverend Dahlquist served as a volunteer chaplain in the chaplaincy service at the Marion and Fort Wayne V.A. from 2008-2010. He enjoyed spending his free time traveling with his family.
Kyle was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.
Loving survivors include his wife, Joyce (Houtz) Dahlquist, five sons and stepsons, David (Cheryl) Dahlquist of Rochester, John (Beckie) Delong of Bloomington, Brian (Carol) Dahlquist of Greenfield, Joe Delong of Kokomo, and Mike (Karen) Dahlquist of Bunkerhill, former wife and mother of 3 sons, Mary Dahlquist of Kokomo, sister, Moonine Sue Watson of Burk Burnett, TX, brother Gary Dahlquist of Running Springs, CA, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather for a service at 3pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Warren United Church of Christ, located at 202 E 2nd St. Warren, IN 46792. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm until 3pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Warren United Church of Christ.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.