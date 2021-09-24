Renata R. Craig, 58, Kokomo, passed away at 12:52 pm, Thursday September 16, 2021, at her home. She was born to James L. and Juanita (Crosley) Chaney on January 10, 1963.
Renata was a graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Ivy Tech College. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She was very crafty and enjoyed painting ceramics. She enjoyed her time baking and cooking for her grandchildren. Renata was an avid bowler and BINGO player.
Renata is survived by her children, Shannon Calvert, Shawn (Breona) Calvert, Eric Chaney, Amanda Calvert, Charles Calvert, Joshua Wray, and Dusty Smith; life partner, Harold Brown; grandchildren, Abby Yazel, Caitlin Stankus, Jessica Calvert, Deandre Calvert, Christian Calvert, Jaidin Calvert, Jayden Goodnough, Tiyahna Calvert, Camryn Calvert, Malachai Calvert, Alexis Chaney, Malaki Chaney, Gavin Cavazos, Zoey Calvert, Amaris Cavazos, Alanis Calvert, Trinity Clavert, Cysleigh Sharp, Bentley Calvert, Jordan Calvert, Cailyana Calvert, Corbin Calvert, Taelor Copeland, Diamen Phillips, and Mykel Phillips; brother, Lester Chaney; sister in law, Sandra Myers; several great grandchildren; and her God parents Sharon & Tom Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Joe Chaney, James Chaney and Dan Myers, and sister-in-law, Coleen Chaney.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Share a memory at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com