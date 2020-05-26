Rena Newburn, 93, passed away at 3:50 A.M., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with loving family at her side at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital. She was a resident of Century Villa, Greentown, Indiana. Rena was born on December 18, 1926, in Feltre, Italy, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Maccagnan) Turrin. On July 19, 1947, she married Robert L. Newburn, two days after his twentieth birthday so that she was not marrying a teenager.
She worked at Union Bank for 13 years and retired from Haynes International after 20 years of service. She was a lifetime member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Rena was a great wife and wonderful mother. She was an incredibly talented seamstress with an eye for detail. (Some might call it OCD). Rena loved vacationing with her husband, children, and grandchildren at Crystal Lake, Michigan. She loved to play cards and checkers with her grandchildren, and she would show no mercy! Rena had an infectious smile that was a joy to see.
Our family would like to give a special thanks to the management and staff of Century Villa Health Care, they took care of our mother like family would. We cannot thank you enough! As mom liked to say, "I like you!".
Rena is survived by her children, Susan Bennett (Don), Bobby Newburn (Debbie), Mike Newburn (Beth); five grandchildren, Jason McMain, Sara Ritzmann (Matt), Teresa Louks, Carie Downes (Joe) and Matt Newburn; nine great-grandchildren, Tanner McMain, Lleyton Ritzmann, Addis Ritzmann, Camden Ritzmann, Graham Ritzmann, Parker Ritzmann, Dustin Louks, Riley Downes, Hayden Downes, and former son-in-law, Paul McMain (Monica).
She was preceded in death by Robert, her loving and devoted husband of 63 years. Her parents, Louis and Maria, two sisters, Louise and Dora, and a brother Giusto.
Rena will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends.
The family will have a private funeral service for Rena with Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Rena's memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 West Mulberry Street, Kokomo, In, 46901. You may read Rena's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence. Ellers Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.