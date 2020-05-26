Rena Newburn

The coronavirus pandemic has attacked the U.S. dairy economy in waves. It arrived via collapsing futures-based price outlooks in March, then prompted an April meltdown in the cash markets. It’s now being felt most acutely in the milk checks producers will receive through July. But as of mid-May cash and futures markets were strongly rebounding, particularly futures for the year’s second half. That provides a significantly improved outlook for the nation’s severely stressed dairy farmers.