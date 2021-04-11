Rena M. (Rogers) Lawson

Rena M. Lawson, 63, Kokomo, passed away at 6:56 pm Tuesday April 6, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born December 13, 1957, in Whitley, Kentucky, the daughter of Albert M. & Pauletta S. (Owens) Rogers. On July 20, 1989, in Kokomo, she married Russell H. Lawson who survives.
Rena was a 1975 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a member of Abundant Life Church. Rena loved to read, work puzzles, go to Dollar Tree, and especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband Russell, Rena is also survived by her father, Albert Rogers; children, Karla (Mike) Pearson, Britney Sutton and Phillip Cooper; step-son, Zachary (Michelle) Lawson; grandchildren, Michael Pearson Jr., Kaden Pearson, Jaden Sutton and Haden Lawson; and brothers, Richard M. (Misty) Rogers and Bruce W. Rogers.
Rena was preceded in death by her mother, Pauletta Rogers; and grandson, Zairemy Bell.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 pm until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Rena’s memory to Abundant Life Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
