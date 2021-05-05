Regina L. Mason, 64 of Tipton passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 while vacationing with family in Panama City Beach, Florida.
She was born April 21, 1956 in Tipton, Indiana, daughter of Willard and Dottie (Wallen) Mason.
Regina was a loving mother and grandmother. She was also a breast cancer survivor.
She is survived by her daughters Trina (Gary) Taylor and Heidi (Brad) Cottingham; sisters Laketia Parvin, Katrina Mason, Vicky Terry; brother James Mason; Grandchildren Logun (Stephanie), Austin, Kaitlynn Taylor, Ashley and Meghan Hall, Lynleigh Bline, Alexis Ellis, Tyler Cottingham, and five great grandchildren. Regina also loved her dog, Sophie.
Preceding her in death are her son Joshua Mason, brothers Denny and Joe Mason.
In honor of Regina’s wishes, cremation took place at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Florida.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1 - 3 p.m. Please text 765.860.5287 for details.