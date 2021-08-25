Regina Brunnemer, 94, passed away August 23, 2021. She was born in 1927 in Oklamulgee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Fred and Elsie Sweeney. On September 12, 1946 she married Robert N. Brunnemer, who preceded her in death as well as her sister Sara Osborn.
Regina was a 20 year member of Salem Christian Church. She had an unusual talent for whistling. She whistled all through high school and in many special programs afterward.
She was the first woman to serve as an officer on the Kokomo Board of Realtors and was a Real Estate Broker for 20 years. She served on the Kokomo Board of Appeals for 4 years and was on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for over 20 years. Regina was elected Howard County Recorder and served in that capacity for 2 consecutive terms.
Most of all Regina loved her family, her 3 daughters Theresa, Marsha & Brenda; 6 grandchildren Lindsy, Abby, Alexa, Holli, Travis & Jeremy; 11 great grandchildren Everett, Emmet, Edithe, Cole, Alex, Katerina, Kipten, Kristoff, Addy, Andrew & Kaylee.
Regina’s family is having a private graveside service.