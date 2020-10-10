Rebekah Kay (Woodruff) Smith

Rebekah K. (Woodruff) Smith, 58, of Kokomo, passed away Wednesday October 7th, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born September 27, 1962, in Logansport, the daughter of Larry Woodruff and Patricia (Helton) Meiring.
Rebekah was a very kind, loving woman who loved her children very much. She would help others, but never ask for anything in return. She had a genuine heart of gold and will be missed by all.
Rebekah leaves behind her husband, Larry Smith; 4 sons, Jason, Joseph, Michael and Benjamin Woodruff; 1 daughter, Katherine; and 1 step daughter in Rosedale, IN, along with many grandchildren; father, Larry Woodruff in Logansport; 2 brothers, Jeff and Brad Woodruff in Kokomo; and sister, Jennifer (Woodruff) White in Kokomo.
Rebekah was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Meiring.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Rebekah's family, please visit our floral store.