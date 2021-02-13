Rebecca Sue "Becky" (Brown) Brooks

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Brooks, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 5:15 am Friday, February 12, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born July 9, 1950, in Kokomo, the daughter of Harold & Margaret (Hoover) Brown. On September 27, 1969, she married David Brooks, who preceded her in death on September 8, 2001. She then married Harold Ferren on October 25, 2005, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2020.
Becky was a 1968 graduate of Kokomo High School and a 1984 graduate of Indiana University at Kokomo where she received her RN degree. She retired in 2020 after 30+ years of nursing from Community Howard Regional Health. Becky was a member of Crossroads Community Church where she was very active in her Bible study class and various church groups. She enjoyed reading and the time spent with her family. She devoted her life to helping others through countless acts of selfless service. Becky was a member of Community Howard Regional Health Behavior Services Advisory Council. She was a volunteer for Glad Tidings, an organization that provided parties and gifts for adults with chronic mental illness and their children.
Becky is survived by her sons, Ethan (Jamie) Brooks and Nathan Brooks; grandchildren, Makoa (Taylor) Brooks and Karrigan Brooks; great-granddaughter, Ellie Brooks; siblings, Harold (Bette) Brown and Carol Harmon; sisters-in-law, Joyce Brooks and Paula (Dwight) Brooks, along with several nieces and nephews.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; children, Jamie Brooks and Zachary Brooks; and brothers-in-law, Roy Brooks and Charles Harmon.
Visitation with family will be held from Noon until 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private memorial service will be held with Pastor Ty Rogers officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
