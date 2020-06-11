Rebecca Rose Dibble

Rebecca "Becky" Rose Dibble, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 6, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on September 17, 1937 in Kokomo to the late Rebecca (Bebee) and George Federspill. Rebecca was the youngest of ten brothers and sisters. She graduated Kokomo High School in 1955 and went on to earn her nursing degree from Holy Cross College in South Bend in 1958. A year later, she married Jan W Dibble and they had three children.
Rebecca worked as an Intensive Care Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo for over 30 years, where she retired. She had a real heart for people and cared for everyone she knew. She liked to spend time with her grandchildren and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jan; her brothers, Keith Whiteman, Bernard, George, and Joseph Federspill; her sisters, Pollyanna King, Juanita Williams, Mary Louise Federspill, and Theresa Byers.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Diane) Dibble, Greentown; Annamarie (Tim) Menefee, New Haven; and Michael Dibble, Ft. Wayne; one sister, Dolores Gordon, South Bend; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Mavrick, Kokomo; Jennifer (Jason) Skiles, Knoxville, TN; Amanda (Rob) Land, Kokomo; Jon Menefee, Ft. Wayne; Rebecca Rose Menefee, New Haven; Kent Bickel, Kokomo; Kasey (Lisa) Bickel, Kokomo; great-grandchildren Levi, Candice, Hayley, and Lizzy Mavrick; Aiden and Peyton Skiles; Ellie Land; Cadence, Richard, and Audrey Bickel.
A funeral mass for Rebecca will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday, June 15 at 1pm. Friends and family may visit from 11-1pm at the church with a Rosary Service at 12:30pm. Rebecca's final resting place will be at Kokomo Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of Century Fields Assisted Living for their years of care to Rebecca.
Eller's Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.