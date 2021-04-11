Rebecca Lillian Hahn, 63, passed away in her home on April 7, 2021. She was born in Tipton, IN, to Frank Guffey and Dorothy Brown. She was adopted by Florence Guffey and raised in a loving home.
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Butch Hahn, her daughter, Desiree Hahn, two brothers, four sisters, and all four of her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Hahn-Morris; granddaughter, Destiny Rose; five sisters, one brother, several nieces and nephews; a great-niece, Jorja Reed; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
